Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Astros on May 30, 2023
Player prop betting options for Byron Buxton, Yordan Alvarez and others are available in the Minnesota Twins-Houston Astros matchup at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, starting at 8:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Joe Ryan Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Ryan Stats
- The Twins will send Joe Ryan (7-1) to the mound for his 11th start this season.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.
- Ryan has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- The 26-year-old's 2.21 ERA ranks fifth, .951 WHIP ranks third, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 14th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Ryan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Giants
|May. 24
|5.0
|6
|1
|1
|4
|2
|at Angels
|May. 19
|6.0
|7
|3
|2
|9
|1
|vs. Cubs
|May. 13
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|10
|1
|at Guardians
|May. 7
|6.0
|8
|2
|2
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 2
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|2
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 25 walks and 23 RBI (40 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a slash line of .225/.325/.455 on the season.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 27
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 26
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Giants
|May. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|1
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Correa Stats
- Carlos Correa has 38 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 25 walks and 24 RBI.
- He's slashing .210/.304/.381 so far this year.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Astros
|May. 29
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Giants
|May. 22
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Angels
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Yordan Alvarez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Alvarez Stats
- Alvarez has 11 doubles, 14 home runs, 27 walks and 48 RBI (48 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .284/.397/.598 on the year.
Alvarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Twins
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|at Athletics
|May. 27
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 26
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has seven doubles, a triple, six home runs, 28 walks and 27 RBI (48 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He's slashed .235/.332/.368 on the year.
- Bregman brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .381 with two doubles and four RBI.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|May. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 28
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 27
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 26
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
