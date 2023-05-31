Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Astros - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Byron Buxton (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton leads Minnesota with 40 hits and an OBP of .324, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .448.
- In 29 of 49 games this year (59.2%) Buxton has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (22.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 10 games this year (20.4%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In 14 games this season (28.6%), Buxton has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 25 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.186
|.311
|OBP
|.347
|.618
|SLG
|.322
|11
|XBH
|5
|7
|HR
|1
|16
|RBI
|3
|19/6
|K/BB
|25/14
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|23
|17 (65.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (52.2%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (21.7%)
|12 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (56.5%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.7%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (21.7%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff paces the league.
- The Astros have a 3.19 team ERA that is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 56 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Brown (5-1 with a 3.28 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 11th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 3.28 ERA ranks 24th, 1.197 WHIP ranks 37th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 15th.
