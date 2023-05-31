In the series rubber match on Wednesday, May 31, Hunter Brown will take the hill for the Houston Astros (32-22) as they square off against the Minnesota Twins (28-27), who will answer with Louie Varland. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros are -185 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Twins (+150). Houston is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The contest's over/under has been set at 8 runs.

Twins vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (5-1, 3.28 ERA) vs Varland - MIN (2-1, 4.24 ERA)

Twins vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 22, or 57.9%, of the 38 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Astros have gone 12-4 (winning 75% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Astros have a 6-2 record across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Twins have come away with six wins in the 20 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Twins have played as an underdog of +150 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Twins have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Twins vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+310) Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+290) Joey Gallo 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+195) Max Kepler 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st

