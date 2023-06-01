Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff (.367 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Astros.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Kirilloff? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is hitting .314 with three doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
- In 60.9% of his 23 games this season, Kirilloff has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- In 23 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Kirilloff has driven in a run in six games this season (26.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight of 23 games (34.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|2
|.333
|AVG
|.333
|.538
|OBP
|.600
|.333
|SLG
|.333
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|2/4
|K/BB
|1/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (81.8%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (55 total, one per game).
- Bibee (1-1 with a 2.88 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.88, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .226 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.