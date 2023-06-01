The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff (.367 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Astros.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Kirilloff? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is hitting .314 with three doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

In 60.9% of his 23 games this season, Kirilloff has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

In 23 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Kirilloff has driven in a run in six games this season (26.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight of 23 games (34.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 2 .333 AVG .333 .538 OBP .600 .333 SLG .333 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 2/4 K/BB 1/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 11 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings