Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Byron Buxton -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on June 1 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton has 40 hits and an OBP of .324 to go with a slugging percentage of .448. All three of those stats are tops among Minnesota hitters this season.
- In 29 of 49 games this season (59.2%) Buxton has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (22.4%).
- In 20.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 14 games this season (28.6%), Buxton has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 51.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (12.2%).
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.186
|.311
|OBP
|.347
|.618
|SLG
|.322
|11
|XBH
|5
|7
|HR
|1
|16
|RBI
|3
|19/6
|K/BB
|25/14
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|23
|17 (65.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (52.2%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (21.7%)
|12 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (56.5%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.7%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (21.7%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.87 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (55 total, one per game).
- The Guardians are sending Bibee (1-1) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.88 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- In six games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.88, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .226 against him.
