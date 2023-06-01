Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Carlos Correa and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (97 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians and Tanner Bibee on June 1 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa is hitting .211 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks.
- Correa has gotten a hit in 30 of 48 games this year (62.5%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (16.7%).
- In 12.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Correa has had an RBI in 15 games this season (31.3%), including seven multi-RBI outings (14.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 13 games this year (27.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|19
|.175
|AVG
|.203
|.277
|OBP
|.268
|.316
|SLG
|.419
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|4
|6
|RBI
|12
|16/8
|K/BB
|16/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|27
|13 (61.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (63.0%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (11.1%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (33.3%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.8%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (29.6%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.6 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- The Guardians give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (55 total, one per game).
- Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.88 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.88, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .226 batting average against him.
