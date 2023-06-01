Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Thursday, Michael A. Taylor (batting .139 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Astros.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .207 with five doubles, six home runs and nine walks.
- Taylor has gotten a hit in 24 of 47 games this season (51.1%), with at least two hits on five occasions (10.6%).
- In five games this year, he has gone deep (10.6%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Taylor has driven home a run in 11 games this season (23.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 15 games this year (31.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.255
|AVG
|.227
|.296
|OBP
|.292
|.412
|SLG
|.386
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|4
|18/3
|K/BB
|17/2
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (52.2%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.3%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (26.1%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (13.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.87).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (55 total, one per game).
- Bibee (1-1 with a 2.88 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- In six games this season, the 24-year-old has a 2.88 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .226 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.