Thursday's contest that pits the Minnesota Twins (29-27) against the Cleveland Guardians (25-30) at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:40 PM on June 1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Pablo Lopez (3-3) to the mound, while Tanner Bibee (1-1) will answer the bell for the Guardians.

Twins vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Twins vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Twins have a record of 4-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have won 22 out of the 33 games, or 66.7%, in which they've been favored.

Minnesota is 15-9 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 256 (4.6 per game).

The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.44).

Twins Schedule