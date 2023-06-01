The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Naylor take the field in the first game of a four-game series against Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins on Thursday at Target Field.

The Guardians are +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Twins (-145). Minnesota is a 1.5-run favorite (at +140 odds). An 8-run total is set for this matchup.

Twins vs. Guardians Odds & Info

  • Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • TV: BSN
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Target Field
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Twins -145 +120 8 -110 -110 -1.5 +140 -165

Twins Recent Betting Performance

  • In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 2-2.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, the Twins and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
  • The Twins have a record of 4-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

  • The Twins have gone 22-11 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).
  • Minnesota has a 13-9 record (winning 59.1% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.
  • The Twins have a 59.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
  • Minnesota has played in 56 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-28-4).
  • The Twins have covered 50% of their games this season, going 4-4-0 ATS.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
16-12 13-15 16-12 13-14 24-21 5-5

