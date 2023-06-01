Pablo Lopez will take the hill for the Minnesota Twins (29-27) on Thursday, June 1 against the Cleveland Guardians (25-30), who will answer with Tanner Bibee. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET at Target Field.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Guardians have +110 odds to win. Minnesota is the favorite on the run line (-1.5). The over/under for the game has been set at 8 runs.

Twins vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (3-3, 4.11 ERA) vs Bibee - CLE (1-1, 2.88 ERA)

Twins vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 22 out of the 33 games, or 66.7%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Twins have gone 15-9 (62.5%).

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Twins went 2-2 across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Guardians have come away with 10 wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Guardians have come away with a win seven times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 2-8-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Gallo 0.5 (-149) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+150) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Max Kepler 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+145) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st

