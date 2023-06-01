The Minnesota Twins (29-27) and Cleveland Guardians (25-30) square off in the first of a four-game series on Thursday at Target Field, at 7:40 PM ET. The Twins are coming off a series victory over the Astros, and the Guardians a series win over the Orioles.

The Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez (3-3, 4.11 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Tanner Bibee (1-1, 2.88 ERA).

Twins vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (3-3, 4.11 ERA) vs Bibee - CLE (1-1, 2.88 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

Lopez (3-3) will take the mound for the Twins, his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.11, a 4.05 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.127 in 11 games this season.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Lopez has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee

Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.88 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.

The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.88, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .226 against him.

Bibee is looking to record his fourth quality start in a row in this matchup.

Bibee will try to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.

