Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joey Gallo -- with a slugging percentage of .097 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the mound, on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Gallo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Guardians Player Props
|Twins vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Twins vs Guardians
|Twins vs Guardians Odds
|Twins vs Guardians Prediction
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo has five doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 25 walks while batting .181.
- Gallo has picked up a hit in 41.3% of his 46 games this season, with multiple hits in 10.9% of them.
- He has homered in 21.7% of his games in 2023, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Gallo has had an RBI in 11 games this year (23.9%), including six multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 18 games this year (39.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.225
|AVG
|.150
|.367
|OBP
|.277
|.575
|SLG
|.475
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|4
|5
|RBI
|10
|17/8
|K/BB
|15/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|12 (52.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (30.4%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.0%)
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (30.4%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (21.7%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (21.7%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (57 total, one per game).
- Civale (1-1) pitches for the Guardians to make his third start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday, April 7 against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.