Joey Gallo -- with a slugging percentage of .097 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the mound, on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo has five doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 25 walks while batting .181.

Gallo has picked up a hit in 41.3% of his 46 games this season, with multiple hits in 10.9% of them.

He has homered in 21.7% of his games in 2023, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.

Gallo has had an RBI in 11 games this year (23.9%), including six multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 18 games this year (39.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 .225 AVG .150 .367 OBP .277 .575 SLG .475 7 XBH 5 3 HR 4 5 RBI 10 17/8 K/BB 15/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 23 12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (30.4%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%) 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (30.4%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (21.7%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (21.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings