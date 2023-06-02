The Minnesota Twins and Max Kepler (.308 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Read More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler has five doubles, six home runs and 10 walks while batting .198.

Kepler has had a hit in 16 of 31 games this year (51.6%), including multiple hits six times (19.4%).

He has hit a home run in 19.4% of his games this season, and 4.6% of his chances at the plate.

Kepler has an RBI in 12 of 31 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.

He has scored in 41.9% of his games this year (13 of 31), with two or more runs four times (12.9%).

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 15 .262 AVG .179 .327 OBP .281 .476 SLG .429 5 XBH 6 2 HR 4 7 RBI 7 10/4 K/BB 12/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 13 GP 18 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.1%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (22.2%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (27.8%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings