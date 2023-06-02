Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael A. Taylor -- hitting .167 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the mound, on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Guardians.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Read More About This Game
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .208 with five doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in 25 of 48 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- He has gone deep in six games this year (12.5%), homering in 4.5% of his plate appearances.
- Taylor has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (25.0%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (8.3%).
- In 16 games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.255
|AVG
|.227
|.296
|OBP
|.292
|.412
|SLG
|.386
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|4
|18/3
|K/BB
|17/2
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|13 (52.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (52.2%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.3%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (26.1%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (13.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.6 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.93 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (57 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will send Civale (1-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday, April 7 against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
