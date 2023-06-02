After going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his last game, Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Aaron Civale) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Royce Lewis At The Plate (2022)

  • Lewis hit .300 with four doubles, two home runs and a walk.
  • Lewis had a hit in nine of 12 games last season, with multiple hits in three of those games.
  • Registering a plate appearance in 12 games a season ago, he hit two long balls.
  • Lewis drove in a run in two of 12 games last season, with multiple RBIs once.
  • He crossed home plate safely in three of 12 games last year (25.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
10 GP 2
.273 AVG .429
.273 OBP .500
.424 SLG 1.143
3 XBH 3
1 HR 1
4 RBI 1
4/0 K/BB 1/1
0 SB 0
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranked 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combined to give up 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
  • Civale (1-1) makes the start for the Guardians, his third of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Friday, April 7 against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
