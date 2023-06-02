On Friday, Ryan Jeffers (.222 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Astros.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is hitting .267 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.

In 46.4% of his 28 games this season, Jeffers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has homered in 10.7% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his chances at the plate.

Jeffers has had at least one RBI in 21.4% of his games this year (six of 28), with two or more RBI three times (10.7%).

In 10 games this season (35.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 8 .250 AVG .273 .357 OBP .385 .375 SLG .500 2 XBH 3 0 HR 1 0 RBI 3 11/3 K/BB 7/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 14 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings