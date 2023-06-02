The Minnesota Twins (30-27) will lean on Byron Buxton when they host Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (25-31) at Target Field on Friday, June 2. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Twins have been listed as -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Guardians (+110). The total for the game is listed at 8 runs.

Twins vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober - MIN (3-2, 2.68 ERA) vs Aaron Civale - CLE (1-1, 2.84 ERA)

Twins vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 34 games this season and won 23 (67.6%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Twins have gone 16-9 (64%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins went 3-2 across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (43.5%) in those games.

The Guardians have a mark of 7-7 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Twins vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+175) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+140) Max Kepler 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st

