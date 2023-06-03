Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Kyle Farmer (.156 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Guardians.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer has two doubles, three home runs and eight walks while hitting .267.
- Farmer has picked up a hit in 56.3% of his 32 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.9% of them.
- In 9.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In nine games this year (28.1%), Farmer has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 16 games this year (50.0%), including multiple runs in three games.
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|.269
|AVG
|.182
|.345
|OBP
|.231
|.538
|SLG
|.182
|3
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|1
|10/1
|K/BB
|2/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|9 (47.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|8 (42.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (61.5%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 57 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Allen (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his eighth start of the season. He has a 2.72 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, the lefty went seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.72, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .256 batting average against him.
