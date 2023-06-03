Padres vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 3
Saturday's game at PETCO Park has the San Diego Padres (26-31) squaring off against the Chicago Cubs (25-31) at 10:10 PM ET (on June 3). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Padres, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Padres will give the ball to Yu Darvish (3-4, 4.61 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Cubs will turn to Drew Smyly (5-2, 3.45 ERA).
Padres vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Padres vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Padres 5, Cubs 4.
Total Prediction for Padres vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Explore More About This Game
Padres Performance Insights
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Padres have a record of 4-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, San Diego and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- The Padres are 4-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Padres have won 17 out of the 35 games, or 48.6%, in which they've been favored.
- This season San Diego has won seven of its 15 games, or 46.7%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Padres, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.
- San Diego has scored 235 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Cubs Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-1.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Cubs have a 4-4-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in eight of those games).
- The Cubs have come away with 12 wins in the 27 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Chicago has been victorious three times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- Chicago scores the 19th-most runs in baseball (250 total, 4.5 per game).
- Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.11 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.
Padres Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 28
|@ Yankees
|L 10-7
|Yu Darvish vs Gerrit Cole
|May 30
|@ Marlins
|W 9-4
|Ryan Weathers vs Sandy Alcantara
|May 31
|@ Marlins
|L 2-1
|Blake Snell vs Braxton Garrett
|June 1
|@ Marlins
|W 10-1
|Joe Musgrove vs Jesús Luzardo
|June 2
|Cubs
|L 2-1
|Michael Wacha vs Jameson Taillon
|June 3
|Cubs
|-
|Yu Darvish vs Drew Smyly
|June 4
|Cubs
|-
|Ryan Weathers vs Marcus Stroman
|June 5
|Cubs
|-
|Blake Snell vs Kyle Hendricks
|June 6
|Mariners
|-
|Joe Musgrove vs Logan Gilbert
|June 7
|Mariners
|-
|Michael Wacha vs George Kirby
|June 9
|@ Rockies
|-
|Yu Darvish vs Austin Gomber
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 28
|Reds
|L 8-5
|Drew Smyly vs Graham Ashcraft
|May 29
|Rays
|W 1-0
|Marcus Stroman vs Taj Bradley
|May 30
|Rays
|W 2-1
|Kyle Hendricks vs Shane McClanahan
|May 31
|Rays
|L 4-3
|Justin Steele vs Zach Eflin
|June 2
|@ Padres
|W 2-1
|Jameson Taillon vs Michael Wacha
|June 3
|@ Padres
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Yu Darvish
|June 4
|@ Padres
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Ryan Weathers
|June 5
|@ Padres
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Blake Snell
|June 6
|@ Angels
|-
|Justin Steele vs Tyler Anderson
|June 7
|@ Angels
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Jaime Barria
|June 8
|@ Angels
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Reid Detmers
