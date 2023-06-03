Saturday's contest at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (31-27) squaring off against the Cleveland Guardians (25-32) at 7:15 PM (on June 3). Our computer prediction projects a 4-3 win for the Twins, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-0) to the mound, while Logan Allen (2-2) will get the nod for the Guardians.

Twins vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: FOX

Twins vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 4, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 4-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Twins have a record of 4-5-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have been favored 35 times and won 24, or 68.6%, of those games.

Minnesota has entered 26 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 17-9 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Minnesota has scored 264 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.42).

