Jorge Polanco -- with a slugging percentage of .625 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Triston McKenzie on the hill, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Guardians.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Read More About This Game

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is hitting .278 with nine doubles, five home runs and six walks.

Polanco will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with two homers in his last games.

Polanco has recorded a hit in 22 of 26 games this season (84.6%), including six multi-hit games (23.1%).

He has hit a long ball in five games this season (19.2%), leaving the park in 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Polanco has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (34.6%), with two or more RBI in five of them (19.2%).

In nine of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 6 .314 AVG .200 .314 OBP .259 .529 SLG .200 7 XBH 0 2 HR 0 9 RBI 2 14/0 K/BB 6/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 8 16 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

