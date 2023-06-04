Royce Lewis Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins and Royce Lewis, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Triston McKenzie and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Royce Lewis At The Plate (2022)
- Lewis hit .300 with four doubles, two home runs and a walk.
- Lewis got a hit in 75.0% of his 12 games last season, with more than one hit in 25.0% of those contests.
- Logging a plate appearance in 12 games a season ago, he hit two homers.
- Lewis drove in a run in two of 12 games last year, with multiple RBIs once.
- In three of 12 games last year (25.0%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|2
|.273
|AVG
|.429
|.273
|OBP
|.500
|.424
|SLG
|1.143
|3
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|1
|4/0
|K/BB
|1/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|2
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Guardians pitching staff ranked 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians had the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.46).
- The Guardians surrendered 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
- McKenzie will take the mound to start for the Guardians, his first of the season.
- The 25-year-old right-hander started and threw five innings in his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 15 against the New York Yankees.
- He ranked 17th in ERA (2.96), fifth in WHIP (.951), and 15th in K/9 (8.9) among qualified pitchers in MLB action last year.
