Twins vs. Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins (31-28) host the Cleveland Guardians (26-32) on Sunday at Target Field, at 2:10 PM ET.
The Twins will give the nod to Joe Ryan (7-2) against the Guardians and Triston McKenzie.
Twins vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (7-2, 2.77 ERA) vs McKenzie - CLE (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan
- The Twins' Ryan (7-2) will make his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed four hits in four innings against the Houston Astros.
- The 26-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with an ERA of 2.77, a 5.85 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.000.
- He has eight quality starts in 11 chances this season.
- Ryan has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 11 chances. He averages 5.9 innings per outing.
Joe Ryan vs. Guardians
- The Guardians rank 28th in MLB with 210 runs scored this season. They have a .234 batting average this campaign with 35 home runs (30th in the league).
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Guardians in one game, and they have gone 8-for-26 with a double and two RBI over six innings.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Triston McKenzie
- McKenzie takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Guardians.
- The 25-year-old right-hander started and threw five innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 15 against the New York Yankees.
- Over his 31 appearances last season he finished with a 2.96 ERA and a 0.951 WHIP, compiling an 11-11 record.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors last season he ranked 17th in ERA (2.96), fifth in WHIP (.951), and 15th in K/9 (8.9).
