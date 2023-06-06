On Tuesday, Michael A. Taylor (.219 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double) against the Guardians.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has six doubles, seven home runs and nine walks while hitting .217.

In 26 of 51 games this season (51.0%) Taylor has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (11.8%).

He has hit a home run in six games this season (11.8%), leaving the park in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 23.5% of his games this season, Taylor has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (7.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 16 games this season (31.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .255 AVG .227 .296 OBP .292 .412 SLG .386 4 XBH 3 2 HR 2 7 RBI 4 18/3 K/BB 17/2 3 SB 1 Home Away 28 GP 23 14 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (52.2%) 5 (17.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.3%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (26.1%) 5 (17.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (13.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings