Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Rays - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Michael A. Taylor (.219 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double) against the Guardians.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has six doubles, seven home runs and nine walks while hitting .217.
- In 26 of 51 games this season (51.0%) Taylor has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (11.8%).
- He has hit a home run in six games this season (11.8%), leaving the park in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23.5% of his games this season, Taylor has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (7.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 16 games this season (31.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.255
|AVG
|.227
|.296
|OBP
|.292
|.412
|SLG
|.386
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|4
|18/3
|K/BB
|17/2
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|23
|14 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (52.2%)
|5 (17.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.3%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (26.1%)
|5 (17.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (13.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Rays' 3.66 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 61 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his 11th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.30 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.30, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .232 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.