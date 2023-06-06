Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays play Alex Kirilloff and the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Twins have +145 odds to upset. The matchup's total is listed at 8 runs.

Twins vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -175 +145 8 -110 -110 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 2-2.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Twins and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Twins' record against the spread is 3-6-0 over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in nine of those games). Minnesota's last three contests have gone under the set point total, and the average over/under in that streak was 7.5.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (33.3%) in those games.

Minnesota has played as an underdog of +145 or more twice this season and won both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Minnesota have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 25 of 60 chances this season.

The Twins are 4-7-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-14 13-15 16-13 15-15 26-22 5-6

