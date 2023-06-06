Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays head into the first of a three-game series against Alex Kirilloff and the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 78 home runs.

Minnesota ranks 19th in the majors with a .401 team slugging percentage.

The Twins rank 24th in MLB with a .232 team batting average.

Minnesota ranks 15th in the majors with 267 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

The Twins rank last in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10.2 whiffs per contest.

Minnesota has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.

Minnesota has the second-best ERA (3.41) in the majors this season.

No team allows fewer walks and hits than the Twins, who lead MLB with a 1.170 WHIP.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Louie Varland (3-1) will take the mound for the Twins, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he allowed four hits in seven scoreless innings against the Houston Astros.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Varland will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/31/2023 Astros W 8-2 Away Louie Varland Hunter Brown 6/1/2023 Guardians W 7-6 Home Pablo Lopez Tanner Bibee 6/2/2023 Guardians W 1-0 Home Bailey Ober Aaron Civale 6/3/2023 Guardians L 4-2 Home Sonny Gray Logan Allen 6/4/2023 Guardians L 2-1 Home Joe Ryan Triston McKenzie 6/6/2023 Rays - Away Louie Varland Zach Eflin 6/7/2023 Rays - Away Pablo Lopez Zach Eflin 6/8/2023 Rays - Away Bailey Ober Tyler Glasnow 6/9/2023 Blue Jays - Away Sonny Gray Yusei Kikuchi 6/10/2023 Blue Jays - Away Joe Ryan Alek Manoah 6/11/2023 Blue Jays - Away Louie Varland Kevin Gausman

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.