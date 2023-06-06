Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Rays - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Willi Castro -- batting .353 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on June 6 at 6:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Guardians.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .263 with six doubles, five home runs and six walks.
- In 57.9% of his games this year (22 of 38), Castro has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (21.1%) he recorded at least two.
- In 10.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In nine games this year (23.7%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 39.5% of his games this season (15 of 38), he has scored, and in four of those games (10.5%) he has scored more than once.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.200
|.348
|OBP
|.259
|.222
|SLG
|.360
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|2
|6/4
|K/BB
|7/1
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|17
|10 (47.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (70.6%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (29.4%)
|9 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (35.3%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.8%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (23.5%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.66 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 61 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Eflin (7-1) takes the mound for the Rays in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.30 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 3.30 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .232 to opposing batters.
