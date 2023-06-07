Alex Kirilloff and his .537 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (96 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Tampa Bay Rays and Shawn Armstrong on June 7 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shawn Armstrong

Shawn Armstrong TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff has four doubles, three home runs and 17 walks while hitting .305.

Kirilloff has picked up a hit in 17 of 27 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

He has homered in two of 27 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this season (25.9%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine of 27 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 2 .333 AVG .333 .538 OBP .600 .333 SLG .333 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 2/4 K/BB 1/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 12 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings