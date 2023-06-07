The quarterfinals at the French Open will feature Iga Swiatek and Cori Gauff battling for a ticket to the semifinals on Wednesday, June 7 in Paris, France.

You can tune in to Tennis Channel to see Gauff try to knock off Swiatek.

Iga Swiatek vs. Cori Gauff Date and TV Info

Round: Quarterfinal

Quarterfinal Date: Wednesday, June 7

Wednesday, June 7

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Swiatek vs. Gauff Matchup Info

Swiatek made it past Lesia Tsurenko 5-1 (retired) in the Round of 16.

In her previous tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Swiatek fell in a quarterfinal to No. 6-ranked Elena Rybakina, 6-2, 6-7, 2-2 (retired) on May 17.

Gauff won 7-5, 6-2 against Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova in the Round of 16 on Monday.

In her last tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 14, Gauff played Marie Bouzkova in the round of 32 and lost 6-4, 2-6, 2-6.

In six head-to-head matches, Swiatek has beaten Gauff six times, while Gauff has won zero matches. Swiatek won their last matchup 6-4, 6-2 in the semifinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on February 24, 2023.

Swiatek and Gauff have matched up for 12 sets, and it's been Swiatek who has taken the upper hand, claiming 12 of them. Gauff has been victorious in zero sets.

Swiatek has taken 73 games against Gauff, good for a 71.6% winning percentage, while Gauff has claimed 29 games.

Swiatek vs. Gauff Odds and Probabilities

Iga Swiatek Cori Gauff -1100 Odds to Win Match +650 -175 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 91.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 13.3% 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 65.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 34.9

