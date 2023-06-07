Jorge Polanco Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Rays - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Jorge Polanco (.550 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shawn Armstrong. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Shawn Armstrong
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is hitting .259 with nine doubles, five home runs and six walks.
- Polanco has picked up a hit in 22 of 28 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
- In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (17.9%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Polanco has had at least one RBI in 32.1% of his games this season (nine of 28), with more than one RBI five times (17.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least one run nine times this year (32.1%), including one multi-run game.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|6
|.314
|AVG
|.200
|.314
|OBP
|.259
|.529
|SLG
|.200
|7
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|2
|14/0
|K/BB
|6/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|9
|16 (84.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.60 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 61 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Armstrong will take the mound to start for the Rays, his first this season.
- The 32-year-old righty has pitched out of the bullpen one time this season.
