How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Heat: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Finals Game 3
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The NBA Playoffs will see the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat play in the NBA Finals, with Game 3 coming up.
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: ABC
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).
- Denver has a 41-12 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.
- The Nuggets score six more points per game (115.8) than the Heat allow (109.8).
- Denver has a 48-13 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat's 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents.
- Miami has put together a 20-7 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.8% from the field.
- The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.
- The Heat score an average of 109.5 points per game, only three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 112.5 points, Miami is 22-8.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets are scoring 119.4 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 112.2 points per contest.
- At home, Denver is surrendering 5.7 fewer points per game (109.6) than away from home (115.3).
- The Nuggets are averaging 12.4 threes per game with a 39% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging in away games (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat average 111.4 points per game at home, 3.9 more than away (107.5). Defensively they allow 110.2 per game, 0.9 more than on the road (109.3).
- In 2022-23 Miami is conceding 0.9 more points per game at home (110.2) than on the road (109.3).
- This season the Heat are averaging more assists at home (23.9 per game) than away (23.8).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Illness
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cody Zeller
|Questionable
|Foot
|Victor Oladipo
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Hand
