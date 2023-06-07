Royce Lewis Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Rays - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Shawn Armstrong) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Shawn Armstrong
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis is hitting .200 with a double and two home runs.
- In four of six games this year, Lewis has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In six games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In two games this season, Lewis has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three of six games so far this season.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.60).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- Armstrong will start for the Rays, his first this season.
- The 32-year-old righty has one appearance out of the bullpen this season.
