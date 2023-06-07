Trevor Larnach -- with an on-base percentage of .229 in his past 10 games, 85 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shawn Armstrong on the mound, on June 7 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Shawn Armstrong TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

Larnach has four doubles, two triples, five home runs and 21 walks while batting .211.

In 55.0% of his games this season (22 of 40), Larnach has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (12.5%) he recorded at least two.

In 12.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Larnach has an RBI in 15 of 40 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 14 of 40 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .212 AVG .231 .349 OBP .311 .308 SLG .404 3 XBH 4 1 HR 2 7 RBI 12 20/11 K/BB 23/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 23 12 (70.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (43.5%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (34.8%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.0%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (39.1%)

