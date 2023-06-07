The Tampa Bay Rays (44-19) and the Minnesota Twins (31-30) will go head to head on Wednesday, June 7 at Tropicana Field, with Shawn Armstrong getting the nod for the Rays and Pablo Lopez taking the mound for the Twins. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Twins have +110 odds to win. The over/under for the matchup is set at 8 runs.

Twins vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Armstrong - TB (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Lopez - MIN (3-3, 4.54 ERA)

Twins vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 54 times and won 40, or 74.1%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Rays have gone 37-7 (84.1%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to go over the total three times.

The Twins have been victorious in seven, or 31.8%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Twins have a win-loss record of 4-7 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Twins have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+180) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+230) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+280) Ryan Jeffers 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+240)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st

