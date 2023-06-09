Kyle Farmer -- with a slugging percentage of .258 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the hill, on June 9 at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Farmer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer is hitting .270 with two doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

Farmer has had a hit in 20 of 35 games this season (57.1%), including multiple hits eight times (22.9%).

In three games this year, he has hit a home run (8.6%, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate).

Farmer has had at least one RBI in 25.7% of his games this season (nine of 35), with more than one RBI three times (8.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 45.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.6%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 .269 AVG .182 .345 OBP .231 .538 SLG .182 3 XBH 0 2 HR 0 5 RBI 1 10/1 K/BB 2/1 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings