Kyle Garlick Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Blue Jays - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Kyle Garlick (hitting .211 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI), take on starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Friday at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Rays.
Kyle Garlick Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Garlick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Twins vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
Kyle Garlick At The Plate
- Garlick has a double, two home runs and two walks while hitting .192.
- Garlick has gotten a hit in five of 13 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
- In 13 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Garlick has driven in a run in four games this season (30.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Garlick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|8
|.273
|AVG
|.133
|.385
|OBP
|.133
|.636
|SLG
|.333
|2
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|2
|4/2
|K/BB
|7/0
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.80 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 85 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Kikuchi (6-2 with a 4.40 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 13th of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.40 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .267 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.