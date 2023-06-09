Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Blue Jays - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Friday at 7:07 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Rays.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .222 with seven doubles, eight home runs and nine walks.
- Taylor has gotten at least one hit in 52.8% of his games this season (28 of 53), with at least two hits six times (11.3%).
- He has gone deep in seven games this year (13.2%), homering in 4.7% of his plate appearances.
- Taylor has driven home a run in 13 games this year (24.5%), including more than one RBI in 7.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 17 games this year (32.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.255
|AVG
|.227
|.296
|OBP
|.292
|.412
|SLG
|.386
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|4
|18/3
|K/BB
|17/2
|3
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.80 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 85 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Kikuchi gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 13th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 4.40 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the New York Mets, the lefty tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.40, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .267 against him.
