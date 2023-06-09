Jessica Shepard and the Minnesota Lynx (1-6) will host the Indiana Fever (1-5) at Target Center on Friday, June 9. The opening tip is at 8:00 PM ET.

Minnesota prevailed by a final score of 80-78 in its last game against Washington. Leading the way on offense for the Lynx was Kayla McBride, who ended the game with 17 points and three steals. Napheesa Collier posted 17 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Indiana is coming into this game having lost to Chicago 108-103 in their last outing. Aliyah Boston led the team with 25 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Lynx vs. Fever Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Lynx (-150 to win)

Lynx (-150 to win) Who's the underdog?: Fever (+125 to win)

Fever (+125 to win) What's the spread?: Lynx (-3.5)

Lynx (-3.5) What's the over/under?: 163.5

163.5 When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ION

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Lynx Season Stats

While the Lynx rank in the bottom five in the WNBA in points per game with 78.6 (third-worst), they rank ninth in the league with 86.4 points surrendered per contest.

Minnesota is averaging 34.7 boards per game this year (ninth-ranked in WNBA), and it has given up just 33.3 rebounds per game (best).

This season, the Lynx rank eighth in the league in assists, dishing out 18.3 per game.

When it comes to turnovers, Minnesota is getting beat on both offense and defense, as it ranks third-worst in the league in turnovers (14.7 per game) and third-worst in forced turnovers (12 per contest).

In terms of three-pointers, the Lynx are struggling, as they rank third-worst in the league in threes made (6.9 per game) and third-worst in three-point percentage (33.3%).

Minnesota is giving up 9.6 treys per game (worst in WNBA), and it is allowing a 35.3% three-point percentage (eighth-ranked) to its opponents.

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Lynx Home/Away Splits

The Lynx posted 83.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.5 more points than they averaged in away games (81.2).

Minnesota allowed 83.4 points per game last year at home, which was one fewer points than it allowed in road games (84.4).

When playing at home, the Lynx sunk 0.5 more treys per game (7.1) than in road games (6.6). They also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.3%) compared to in road games (33.3%).

Lynx Moneyline and ATS Records

The Lynx have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.

The Lynx have played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

Against the spread, Minnesota is 3-4-0 this season.

Minnesota has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this season.

The Lynx have a 60.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.