Friday's game at Rogers Centre has the Toronto Blue Jays (36-28) taking on the Minnesota Twins (31-32) at 7:07 PM ET (on June 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Blue Jays, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (6-2) to the mound, while Sonny Gray (4-1) will get the nod for the Twins.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

How to Watch on TV: SNET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Blue Jays 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have posted a mark of 2-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Twins are 2-4-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (six of those matchups had a spread listed by bookmakers).

The Twins have come away with seven wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Minnesota has a win-loss record of 5-9 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Minnesota is the No. 18 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (270 total runs).

The Twins have pitched to a 3.46 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Twins Schedule