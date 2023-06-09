The Minnesota Twins (31-32) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when visiting the Toronto Blue Jays (36-28) at 7:07 PM ET on Friday.

The probable pitchers are Yusei Kikuchi (6-2) for the Blue Jays and Sonny Gray (4-1) for the Twins.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kikuchi - TOR (6-2, 4.40 ERA) vs Gray - MIN (4-1, 2.15 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

The Twins are sending Gray (4-1) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.15 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.15, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .230 against him.

Gray is trying for his third straight quality start.

Gray will look to prolong a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 12 appearances this season.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yusei Kikuchi

The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Kikuchi (6-2) for his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings pitched against the New York Mets on Sunday.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.40, a 3 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.370 in 12 games this season.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Kikuchi has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

