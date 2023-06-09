The Minnesota Twins and Willi Castro (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro has six doubles, five home runs and six walks while hitting .256.

In 58.5% of his games this year (24 of 41), Castro has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (19.5%) he recorded at least two.

In 9.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In nine games this year (22.0%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 15 of 41 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 .167 AVG .200 .348 OBP .259 .222 SLG .360 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 2 6/4 K/BB 7/1 1 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings