On Saturday, Alex Kirilloff (batting .357 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Richards. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre

Trevor Richards TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is hitting .300 with five doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.

In 60.0% of his games this season (18 of 30), Kirilloff has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (26.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 30 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Kirilloff has driven in a run in seven games this year (23.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In nine games this season (30.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 .261 AVG .341 .382 OBP .482 .457 SLG .455 5 XBH 3 2 HR 1 5 RBI 4 13/9 K/BB 12/8 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings