The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (batting .237 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, four walks and an RBI), battle starter Trevor Richards and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Trevor Richards
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

  • Correa has an OPS of .684, fueled by an OBP of .300 and a team-best slugging percentage of .384 this season.
  • In 33 of 53 games this season (62.3%) Correa has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (17.0%).
  • In 13.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Correa has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (30.2%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (13.2%).
  • He has scored in 14 of 53 games (26.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 31
.224 AVG .203
.305 OBP .296
.388 SLG .381
9 XBH 11
2 HR 5
11 RBI 14
23/10 K/BB 33/16
0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).
  • The Blue Jays allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (86 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Richards starts for the first time this season for the Blue Jays.
  • The 30-year-old righty has pitched out of the bullpen 21 times this season.
  • He has a 3.67 ERA and 14 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .200 against him over his 21 games this season.
