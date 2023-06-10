The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (batting .237 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, four walks and an RBI), battle starter Trevor Richards and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa has an OPS of .684, fueled by an OBP of .300 and a team-best slugging percentage of .384 this season.

In 33 of 53 games this season (62.3%) Correa has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (17.0%).

In 13.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Correa has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (30.2%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (13.2%).

He has scored in 14 of 53 games (26.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 31 .224 AVG .203 .305 OBP .296 .388 SLG .381 9 XBH 11 2 HR 5 11 RBI 14 23/10 K/BB 33/16 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings