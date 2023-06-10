At Autotron Rosmalen today, No. 63-ranked Arthur Fils will take on No. 294 Lloyd Harris in the headliner of a eight-match slate in the Libema Open (qualifying qualification round 1). Go to NBC for the live stream.

Libema Open Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: June 10

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Watch the Libema Open Today - June 10

Match Round Match Time Dayne Kelly vs. Jesper de Jong Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET David Goffin vs. Alec Deckers Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET Arthur Fils vs. Lloyd Harris Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard vs. Andrea Vavassori Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:20 AM ET Pierre-Hugues Herbert vs. Jelle Sels Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:20 AM ET Noah Gabriel vs. Ricardas Berankis Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:40 AM ET Rinky Hijikata vs. Robin Haase Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:00 AM ET Pavel Kotov vs. Edan Leshem Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:00 AM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Fils vs. Harris

In seven tournaments so far this year, Fils has gone 15-6 and has won one title.

The 26-year-old Harris, who is still looking for his first tournament win of 2023, is 3-4 so far this year.

In his 21 matches so far this year across all court types, Fils has played an average of 20.3 games.

So far this year, Fils has won 78.8% of his service games and 26.2% of his return games.

Harris has played seven matches this year across all court surfaces, averaging 29.0 games per match and winning 47.3% of those games.

Harris has compiled a service game winning percentage of 72.9% on all surfaces (51-for-70 in service games) and a return game winning percentage of 15.5% (11-for-71 in return games).

