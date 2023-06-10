Max Kepler -- with an on-base percentage of .167 in his past 10 games, 95 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Trevor Richards on the hill, on June 10 at 3:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Trevor Richards

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler has five doubles, six home runs and 11 walks while batting .188.

In 18 of 38 games this season (47.4%) Kepler has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (15.8%).

He has gone deep in 15.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 38), and 4% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.6% of his games this season, Kepler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.9%.

In 34.2% of his games this year (13 of 38), he has scored, and in four of those games (10.5%) he has scored more than once.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 22 .236 AVG .154 .290 OBP .241 .400 SLG .333 5 XBH 6 2 HR 4 8 RBI 7 13/4 K/BB 20/7 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings