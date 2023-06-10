The Minnesota Twins and Royce Lewis, who went 4-for-4 last time in action, battle Trevor Richards and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Trevor Richards
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Royce Lewis At The Plate

  • Lewis is batting .270 with a double and two home runs.
  • In six of nine games this season (66.7%), Lewis has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In nine games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Lewis has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in four of nine games so far this year.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
.125 AVG .381
.125 OBP .381
.313 SLG .571
1 XBH 2
1 HR 1
2 RBI 5
5/0 K/BB 6/0
0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.77 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 86 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Richards will start for the Blue Jays, his first of the season.
  • The 30-year-old right-hander has pitched out of the bullpen 21 times this season.
  • Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of only .200 against him this season. He has a 3.67 ERA and 14 strikeouts per nine innings over his 21 appearances.
