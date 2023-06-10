Trevor Larnach, with a slugging percentage of .241 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Trevor Richards on the hill, June 10 at 3:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Trevor Richards

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

Larnach is batting .200 with four doubles, two triples, five home runs and 22 walks.

Larnach has gotten a hit in 22 of 43 games this year (51.2%), including five multi-hit games (11.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.6% of his games this year, and 3% of his chances at the plate.

Larnach has driven in a run in 15 games this year (34.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (14.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 14 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 26 .237 AVG .173 .366 OBP .258 .390 SLG .346 5 XBH 6 2 HR 3 11 RBI 16 22/12 K/BB 35/10 0 SB 0

