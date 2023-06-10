The Minnesota Twins (32-32) will look for continued power from a batter on a hot streak versus the Toronto Blue Jays (36-29) on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET, at Rogers Centre. Michael A. Taylor is on a two-game homer streak.

The probable pitchers are Trevor Richards for the Blue Jays and Joe Ryan (7-3) for the Twins.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Richards - TOR (0-0, 3.67 ERA) vs Ryan - MIN (7-3, 2.76 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan

The Twins will send Ryan (7-3) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.76 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.

The 27-year-old has a 2.76 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .203 to his opponents.

Ryan heads into this outing with nine quality starts under his belt this year.

Ryan will try to secure his 12th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Richards

Richards gets the nod for the Blue Jays and will make his first start of the season.

The 30-year-old righty will start for the first time this season after coming out of the bullpen 21 times.

He has an ERA of 3.67, a batting average against of .200 and 14 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season.

Trevor Richards vs. Twins

The Twins have scored 273 runs this season, which ranks 18th in MLB. They have 489 hits, 24th in baseball, with 81 home runs (eighth in the league).

