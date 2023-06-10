The New York Yankees (37-28) and Boston Red Sox (32-32) clash on Saturday at 7:35 PM ET.

The probable starters are Domingo German (3-3) for the Yankees and Tanner Houck (3-5) for the Red Sox.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

7:35 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: German - NYY (3-3, 3.69 ERA) vs Houck - BOS (3-5, 5.46 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Domingo Germán

The Yankees' German (3-3) will make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with a 3.69 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .179.

He has three quality starts in 11 chances this season.

German will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 11 chances this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Houck

Houck gets the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.46 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

In 11 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 5.46 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .251 to opposing batters.

Houck has two quality starts under his belt this season.

Houck heads into the matchup with nine outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He given up at least one earned run in all of his outings in 2023.

