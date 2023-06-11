The Minnesota Lynx (1-7) welcome in the Los Angeles Sparks (4-3) after losing four home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Lynx vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: Target Center

Live Stream:

Key Stats for Lynx vs. Sparks

The 77.4 points per game Minnesota scores are just 3.2 fewer points than Los Angeles gives up (80.6).

This season, Minnesota has a 41.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% lower than the 44.2% of shots Los Angeles' opponents have hit.

The Lynx have a 1-3 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 44.2% from the field.

Minnesota is knocking down 33.1% of its three-point shots this season, 0.8% higher than the 32.3% Los Angeles allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Lynx have put together a 1-3 record in games this season when the team hits more than 32.3% of their three-point shots.

Minnesota averages 35.1 rebounds a contest, 1.8 more rebounds per game than Los Angeles' average.

Lynx Injuries